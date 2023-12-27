Charity Boxing Day swim

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 12:21

Charity swim Photos: Manilva Town Hall

THE Mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, was present at the traditional Boxing Day swim for a good cause, organised by the St George’s Charitable Society, held on the beach in front of La Luna bar on the Sabinillas promenade with almost 100 hundred swimmers braving the sea.

The Mayor handed over a donation, the total proceeds of which will go to The Duquesa Charitable Society of St George in their Christmas campaign. The St George Charity was founded at the beginning of 2013 to provide funding, equipment and services to worthy causes within the local community.

The event, supported by the Manilva Town Hall, through the area of Resident Foreigners, directed by Dean Shelton and Civil Protection Manilva, has become an unmissable event in the town and which this year, was blessed by spring-like weather and temperatures.