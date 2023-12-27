By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:15

Countdown to 2024: Join the Ultimate New Year's Eve Bash in San Luis. Image: bbernard / Shutterstock.com

Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party at Reflections Bar/Restaurant in San Luis!

Bid farewell to the year in style and welcome 2024 with singing, dancing, and fantastic entertainment.

The fabulous Nico Veeken will grace the night with his amazing vocals, ensuring a memorable celebration.

Tickets are priced at €20 per person, which includes a table buffet, grapes, and, of course, cava at the stroke of midnight.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

Bookings and pre-payment are essential, so make sure to reserve your spot.

For bookings, call Craig at (+34) 695 261 119 or Claire at (+34) 620 164 566.

Join the festivities at Reflections Restaurant & Bar, located on Calle Aviles in San Luis, for a New Year’s Eve celebration to remember!