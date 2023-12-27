By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:15
Countdown to 2024: Join the Ultimate New Year's Eve Bash in San Luis. Image: bbernard / Shutterstock.com
Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party at Reflections Bar/Restaurant in San Luis!
Bid farewell to the year in style and welcome 2024 with singing, dancing, and fantastic entertainment.
The fabulous Nico Veeken will grace the night with his amazing vocals, ensuring a memorable celebration.
Tickets are priced at €20 per person, which includes a table buffet, grapes, and, of course, cava at the stroke of midnight.
It’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Bookings and pre-payment are essential, so make sure to reserve your spot.
For bookings, call Craig at (+34) 695 261 119 or Claire at (+34) 620 164 566.
Join the festivities at Reflections Restaurant & Bar, located on Calle Aviles in San Luis, for a New Year’s Eve celebration to remember!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.