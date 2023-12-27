Dive into Dino-mania at Elche's Christmas ExpoNadal.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 10:03

The Paleontological Museum of Elche (MUPE) is participating in the Christmas Exhibition, ExpoNadal, at the IFA, Fira Alacant fairgrounds.

The museum has a 70-square-metre space in Pavilion 1, offering visitors the chance to experience simulated paleontological excavations and participate in dinosaur-themed workshops.

The exhibition also features a life-size replica of a dinosaur head and femur, providing insights into the world of palaeontology and geology.

Attendees can also explore the tools used by geologists and enjoy a display of minerals.

For those who want to extend the Christmas spirit, the Christmas Fair ExpoNadal is a must-attend event.

Taking place until December 30 and then again from January 2 to 4 at IFA in Alicante, ExpoNadal promises a festive experience.

Highlights include two pavilions featuring a wide range of attractions such as the latest in video games and simulators, gymkhanas, escape rooms, sports, crafts, cooking workshops, MOE activities, board games, golf, nautical adventures, competitions, a relaxation space, beauty treatments, and more surprises.

With your ticket, you gain access to all activities and attractions.

Food trucks, cafeterias, sweets, waffles, popcorn, cotton candy, and more will be available.

For more information, you can email info@firalacant.com or call (+34) 966657600.

The venue, IFA, is located at N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche.