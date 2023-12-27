Dream Christmas in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:54
Benalmadena has a dream Christmas
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmadena continues to live a dream Christmas and proof of this has been the full house once again in its streets with the multitude of activities programmed during the last days of Christmas.
In addition to the spectacular illumination which this year is taking place in the 3 towns of the municipality, oneof the great attractions of the Christmas holidays was the visit of the Father Christmas Train, which travelled through the streets of Benalmádena Pueblo, Arroyo de la Miel and the Coast. Alongside this, the Videomapping sessions continue in front of the façade of the Social Welfare building, with 2 shows each day, at 7pm and 8.30pm.
There was also a full house in Calle Real with the preparation of the charity yule log, 100 metres long, whose aim was to collaborate with the Cudeca Foundation and help ALS sufferers. The initiative attracted many curious onlookers and a great impact in the media.
Still to come, on Friday, December 29, Benalmádena will host a performance by the pastoral group Los Bataneros, with a Christmas snack provided by the Cofradía del Cautivo, all organised by the Delegación de Cultura, in the Plaza de Pueblosol.
All the extensive programme planned by the different municipal areas of the Town Hall can be consulted in its entirety through the link https://www.benalmadena.es/docs/programa-navidad-2023-2024.pdf.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
