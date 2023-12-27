By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 11:08

El Campello Embraces Eco-Friendly Gift Giving: Unwrapping the Art of Furoshiki. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello

Residents of El Campello have been introduced to the Japanese technique of wrapping gifts with fabric known as Furoshiki.

This method, using a single piece of cloth, is designed to reduce paper consumption and is also considered a gesture of good taste.

A demonstration table set up outside the municipal market and staffed by individuals knowledgeable in the Furoshiki technique has been providing information and tips on the benefits of Furoshiki.

The initiative encourages sustainability by avoiding the use of wrapping paper and boxes during Christmas.

The practice of Japanese Furoshiki gift wrapping, using reusable fabric, has been a tradition in Japan since the Edo Period.

Furoshiki is rooted in a time when fabric was highly valued.

The fabrics typically used for Furoshiki include silk, cotton, and ramie (although polyester is also acceptable in modern times).

During the Edo Period, the labour-intensive processes of raising silkworms and mulberry trees, growing ramie plants (used in linen), processing fibres, dyeing, and weaving cloth were all done manually with significant labour and skill.

As a result, fabric was expected to be used until it wore out, first in new clothes for special occasions, and then repurposed into items like Furoshiki.