By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 11:21

Healthcare Upgrade: Santa Pola Allocates €330,000 for Expansion Works. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola

An allocation of €330,000 has been set for the expansion works on the first floor of the Santa Pola Health Centre.

The project involves expanding space on the first floor towards the east wing of the care building, covering the gym and staff changing areas on the ground floor.

Additionally, the current warehouse area on the first floor, already covered, will be utilised, and railings will be raised in the waiting room area.

The expansion works are expected to be completed within three months once the contract is awarded to the winning company.

Borja Merino, Santa Pola’s Councillor for Health, expressed his appreciation for the prompt response from the government Health Department.