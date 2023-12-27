By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 11:21
Healthcare Upgrade: Santa Pola Allocates €330,000 for Expansion Works. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola
An allocation of €330,000 has been set for the expansion works on the first floor of the Santa Pola Health Centre.
The project involves expanding space on the first floor towards the east wing of the care building, covering the gym and staff changing areas on the ground floor.
Additionally, the current warehouse area on the first floor, already covered, will be utilised, and railings will be raised in the waiting room area.
The expansion works are expected to be completed within three months once the contract is awarded to the winning company.
Borja Merino, Santa Pola’s Councillor for Health, expressed his appreciation for the prompt response from the government Health Department.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.