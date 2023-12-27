Hollywood Could Come To Sunderland

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 27 Dec 2023 • 13:57
LEO PEARLMAN: Producer plans to open studios in Sunderland
Photo credit: Sunderland Culture
FILM producer Leo Pearlman hopes to create one of Europe’s biggest film and television studios in Sunderland.
Talking to the Guardian in late December, Pearlman, whose productions have won Emmys, Grammys, National Film Awards and Brit Awards, insisted there was nothing to stop Sunderland from becoming the new Hollywood.
He is a managing partner at Fulwell 73, a company with offices in Los Angeles, London and Sunderland that was founded by Pearlman and a group of friends who include James Corden.
“There’s no point in having dreams unless they are wild,” Pearlman declared.
Plans for the £450 million (€518.3 million) film studios located at the Crown Works, where cranes were built in the past, were submitted for planning permission in November.
The site where 20 sound stages will one day occupy a 1.68-million square foot (1.56-million square metre) has enormous potential, Pearlman said, with the future studios creating more than 8,000 jobs and contributing £334 million (€384.7 million) to the local economy each year.
But Hollywood will come to Sunderland only if the UK government invests in the project, he continued.
“We are looking for the government to put in less than £20 million (€23 million) a year over 10 years, against an annual GVA (gross value added) of £350 million (€403 million) to the region.”
It looks as though this could be forthcoming. Last November, Jeremy Hunt mentioned during a visit to Sunderland, that the 2023 blockbuster Barbie was shot in Hertfordshire.
“Next time, let’s have a Sunderland Barbie,” the Chancellor said.
