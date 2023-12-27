Instability boosts Spanish arms exports

By Linda Hall • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 18:30

ARMS INDUSTRY: Indra is a leading Spanish manufacturer Photo credit: CC/Zarateman

SPAIN’S arms exports soared as conflict increased globally.

In 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, Spanish companies exported materiel worth €4.09 billion.

This was 24.3 per cent up on 2021 and exceeded only by 2017’s total of €4.34 billion, according to official figures submitted to Spain’s central parliament.

In all likelihood 2023 will set another record, as arms exports had already reached €1.75 billion by the end of the first half of the year, 35.5 per cent more than during the same period in 2022.

Military aircraft, including cargo planes and Airbus tanker jets for refuelling in mid-air, accounted for 63 per cent of Spain’s defence exports in 2022, and 53 per cent during the first six months of 2023.

The same parliamentary report revealed that Spain approved arms’ sales to Ukraine amounting to €515.8 million over the last 18 months. Of this, €134 million had been supplied by last July.

Poland sold more materiel to Kyiv in 2023 than any other European country, followed by France, Czechia, Netherlands, Lithuania and Spain. This list did not include Germany which has not submitted figures, according to a report compiled by Brussels.