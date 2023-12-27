Mallorca: News In Brief

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 11:02

Air Nostrum Need Mallorca-Based Cabin Crew. Credit: airnostrumlam/X

Air Nostrum Hiring

Air Nostrum seeks cabin crew for its Palma base, hosting an open day on January 3. Candidates must send resumes and can attend interviews without prior invitation. The airline, part of the Iberia Regional Air Nostrum brand, offers an insider’s view of the airline industry during the event.

Night Rail

Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM) will provide special night trains on New Year’s Eve, connecting Manacor, Sa Pobla, and Palma. Enhanced January 1 services break tradition with a full holiday schedule, offering 49 trains compared to the previous 16. This ensures convenient, safe transport for festive celebrations.

Palma Pact

On December 21, 2023, Palma Mayor Jaime Martinez Llabres led the signing of a social inclusion pact. Representatives from all municipal groups and Xavier Torrens Prats of EPN-Illes Balears participated. The pact, aiming to combat social exclusion, highlights the collaborative effort of local entities and political parties to support vulnerable communities.

Travel Grants

The Balearic Government has allocated €2,265,817 for travel grants to Mallorcan students studying at universities in the EU for the 2023-2024 academic year. Eligible students must be Mallorca residents, enrolled in sufficient credits, and unable to pursue their studies at the University of the Balearic Islands or its affiliated centres.

Mallorca Media

Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council of Mallorca, hosted the traditional Christmas gathering with media at Teatre Principal de Palma. Celebrating 2023 as a year of change, he praised journalists for their rigorous and independent reporting, urging continued excellence. The event, symbolizing a new management era, was attended by executive councillors and political party spokesmen.

Ortega Expands

Amancio Ortega’s investment firm, Pontegadea, has ventured into the luxury boutique hotel market by purchasing two establishments in Palma’s centre from Nobis for €35M. This marks a diversification from its usual focus on prime offices and residential buildings in Spain, UK, Asia, and the US.