Mallorca: Top Choice For Europeans To Spend New Year

A festive looking Palma.
Credit: Jeanne Emmel/shutterstock.com
Mallorca’s capital, Palma, along with its Balearic neighbour Ibiza, has emerged as a top choice for Europeans seeking a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration.
According to Jetcost, a leading flight and hotel search engine, Palma has captivated the hearts of many, particularly Germans who rank it as their favourite Spanish city. It also stands seventh for French tourists planning year-end travels.
British and Dutch travellers place Palma 11th in their preferences, while it holds the 12th spot for Italians and eighth for the Portuguese.
Ibiza, another Balearic gem, also features prominently, attracting Germans, Britons, French, and Dutch, ranking 12th, 10th, 10th, and 10th respectively. It’s the ninth most popular choice for Italians and fifth for Portuguese holidaymakers.
Interestingly, Palma finds favour with Spaniards too, ranking 14th in a list dominated by London, Tenerife, and Paris.
Jetcost’s data confirms a growing trend among Europeans to celebrate Christmas at home, and then jet off to explore new destinations for their end-of-year holidays.
Flight searches for late December 2023 have surged by 20 per cent, while hotel queries have risen by 24 per cent compared to the previous year.
Mallorca, with its allure and festive charm, awaits its European visitors for a spectacular year-end celebration.
