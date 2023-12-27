By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 13:25
Minor Earthquake Rattles the Vega Baja Coast on Christmas Eve. Image: InfolGME
Christmas Eve 2023 on the Vega Baja coast began with a minor earthquake recorded in the centre of La Mata lagoon, in the municipality of Guardamar del Segura.
The seismic movement occurred at 5:59.AM, measuring a magnitude of 1.6 with a superficial epicentre just one kilometre deep.
Residents in Guardamar, Torrevieja, Rojales, and other surrounding and nearby municipalities felt the tremor.
The population typically perceives the effects of an earthquake when it exceeds two degrees of magnitude.
However, many residents are alert to tremors of 1.5 or even smaller.
These familiar sounds provide natives of the region with certainty about the tremor before its official registration on seismic information pages.
This earthquake, falling into the category of a microearthquake, is one of the dozens that occur each year in the Vega Baja, the second area in the country with the highest seismic risk, surpassed only by the province of Granada.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
