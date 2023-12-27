Murcia’s Tourism Boom: Record Visits in 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:48

: Exploring Murcia’s tourism boom. Image: Shutterstock/ Alex Tihonovs

DURING the third quarter of 2023, Murcia experienced a 5.2 per cent increase in national tourism, with 1,303,518 visits by resident nationals—showcasing a 1.6 per cent increase from 2019. Notably, these visitors significantly boosted the region’s economy, with a staggering 37.6 per cent rise in spending, averaging €263.74 per trip.

Extended Stays: Residents Explore Murcia for 6.5 Days

The duration of these trips also stood out, as residents spent an average of 6.5 days exploring Murcia, exceeding the national average stay of 5.8 days. More than half of the visits (50.9 per cent) were from residents themselves, indicating a 6.5 per cent increase, while visits from other autonomous communities rose by 3.9 per cent.

Visitor Trends: Rise in Regulated Accommodation by 14.5%

This increase in tourism particularly impacted regulated accommodation, witnessing a 14.5 per cent increase in visitors, aligning with peak season months. Notably, 34.7 per cent of visitors chose regulated lodgings, marking a rise from the previous year, while 65.3 per cent opted for private accommodations, reflecting a modest increase.

Murcia Emerges as Premier Destination: Growing Appeal for Diverse Experiences

The substantial increase in visits and spending among national tourists highlights Murcia’s growing appeal as a premier destination for diverse experiences and extended stays, further solidifying its position in the domestic travel landscape.

