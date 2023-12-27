Murcia’s Tourism Boom: Record Visits in 2023

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Dec 2023
DURING the third quarter of 2023, Murcia experienced a 5.2 per cent increase in national tourism, with 1,303,518 visits by resident nationals—showcasing a 1.6 per cent increase from 2019. Notably, these visitors significantly boosted the region’s economy, with a staggering 37.6 per cent rise in spending, averaging €263.74 per trip.
The duration of these trips also stood out, as residents spent an average of 6.5 days exploring Murcia, exceeding the national average stay of 5.8 days. More than half of the visits (50.9 per cent) were from residents themselves, indicating a 6.5 per cent increase, while visits from other autonomous communities rose by 3.9 per cent.
This increase in tourism particularly impacted regulated accommodation, witnessing a 14.5 per cent increase in visitors, aligning with peak season months. Notably, 34.7 per cent of visitors chose regulated lodgings, marking a rise from the previous year, while 65.3 per cent opted for private accommodations, reflecting a modest increase.
The substantial increase in visits and spending among national tourists highlights Murcia’s growing appeal as a premier destination for diverse experiences and extended stays, further solidifying its position in the domestic travel landscape.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
