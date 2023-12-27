Navigating Disability Pensions in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:40

Man suffering from Back pain. Credit: RomarioIen/Shutterstock.com

In 2024, Spain’s National Social Security Institute (INSS) continues to offer monthly payments to workers impaired by health issues.

This support aims to mitigate the financial challenges faced by those struggling to perform their jobs due to medical conditions. The types of disability pensions available include partial, total, or absolute, tailored to the severity of the worker’s condition.

Disability Assessment

As of 2024, there isn’t a definitive list of illnesses or injuries that automatically result in a disability pension. The evaluation of a worker’s condition is a nuanced process, carried out by the INSS’s provincial directorate teams. They meticulously assess how a diagnosed illness impacts the individual’s work capability.

Common Conditions For Disability Pensions

Despite the absence of an official list, certain ailments frequently lead to pension awards, as indicated by judicial precedents. These include:

Cardiology Issues: Commonly recognised conditions include heart disease, cardiomyopathy, arteriosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, aneurysm, acute myocardial infarction, mitral insufficiency, and Wolf-Parkinson-White Syndrome.

Oncology: Breast, lung, and rectal cancers have often seen positive outcomes in obtaining pensions.

Rheumatology: Chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, known for causing widespread asthenia, along with rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, are notable examples.

Otorhinolaryngology: Conditions like hypocusis and Meniere’s syndrome are among those considered.

Respiratory Illnesses: COPD, sleep apnea, occupational asthma, emphysema, and diseases related to asbestos exposure.

Digestive System Disorders: Crohn’s disease, morbid obesity, ulcerative colitis, and chronic pancreatitis.

Neurological Conditions: Alzheimer’s, migraine, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, dementia, traumatic brain injury, peripheral neuropathy, and Myasthenia Gravis.

Disability Types And Degrees

The INSS categorizes disabilities based on their impact on a worker’s profession:

Partial for Usual Profession: Reduces the ability to perform usual work by at least 33 per cent.

Total for Usual Profession: Prevents the usual professional activity but allows for other work.

Great Disability: Involves complete work incapability and the need for assistance with basic life functions.

Legal experts also suggest that permanent disability can be claimed for other conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, brain lymphoma, diffuse systemic sclerosis, and kidney transplants. Temporary disabilities, such as epicondylitis or carpal tunnel syndrome, are also considered for pension eligibility.

In case of health issues potentially qualifying for a disability pension, consulting a lawyer can clarify eligibility and assist in the application process.