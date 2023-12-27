Navigating Disability Pensions in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By John Ensor •
In 2024, Spain’s National Social Security Institute (INSS) continues to offer monthly payments to workers impaired by health issues.
This support aims to mitigate the financial challenges faced by those struggling to perform their jobs due to medical conditions. The types of disability pensions available include partial, total, or absolute, tailored to the severity of the worker’s condition.
As of 2024, there isn’t a definitive list of illnesses or injuries that automatically result in a disability pension. The evaluation of a worker’s condition is a nuanced process, carried out by the INSS’s provincial directorate teams. They meticulously assess how a diagnosed illness impacts the individual’s work capability.
Despite the absence of an official list, certain ailments frequently lead to pension awards, as indicated by judicial precedents. These include:
The INSS categorizes disabilities based on their impact on a worker’s profession:
Legal experts also suggest that permanent disability can be claimed for other conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, brain lymphoma, diffuse systemic sclerosis, and kidney transplants. Temporary disabilities, such as epicondylitis or carpal tunnel syndrome, are also considered for pension eligibility.
In case of health issues potentially qualifying for a disability pension, consulting a lawyer can clarify eligibility and assist in the application process.
