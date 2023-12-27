New Year and Malaga’s Low Emission Zone

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Malaga LEZ
Malaga City Council has set itself the objective that its Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will come into force during the first quarter of 2024. However, in the first year, all cars will be able to pass through, without a ban or a fine.
Malaga City Council has drawn up a roadmap for the implementation of its LEZ to gradually reduce the most polluting traffic in the direct vicinity of the historic centre, covering an area of 436 hectares.
To lay the foundations for this operation, which is required by law, the Town Hall has established the vehicles that can circulate in the LEZ and those that will be banned from doing so. The LEZ will be implemented over a period of 3 years for drivers in the capital of the Costa del Sol to adapt to the new regulations.
The intention during the first year is that everyone will be able to circulate in the LEZ, with limitations being applied gradually. From the 3rd year onwards, cars or motorbikes not registered in Malaga that have a B sticker or lower, “will not be allowed to circulate”, with a fine of €200.
The Councillor for Mobility, Trinidad Hernández, said that these measures are not intended to dissuade people from coming to the city by car, but those who do so in the coming years can benefit from the park-and-ride schemes that are to be developed.
