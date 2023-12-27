Nostradamus’ predictions for 2024

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:50

A parched Earth Credit: Shutterstock/1602573022

REVERED by some, ridiculed by others, but still very much well known today: Nostradamus.

What did this infamous French 16th century doomsday prophet predict for 2024? Spoiler, it’s not fun.

Who was Nostradamus?

Born in France on December 14, 1503, his birth name was Michel de Nostredame, but it is commonly Latinised as Nostradamus, and that is the name many people around the world still recognise. This 16th century ‘seer’ was also an astrologer, apothecary, and physician, but is best known for his book ‘Les Prophéties’, which is a collection of 942 ‘quatrains’ that are claimed to predict future events.

Have his predictions ever been correct?

Absolutely. One of the most famous is his prediction of The Great Fire of London. He writes: “The blood of the just will be lacking in London,

Burnt up in the fire of ’66”

In fact, on the evening of September 2, 1666, what started as a small fire then turned into a three day blaze that consumed much of the city.

Another shockingly accurate example is that of the rise of Adolf Hitler. Nostradamus predicts: “From the depths of the West of Europe,

A young child will be born of poor people’.

And what does this child do?

He will ‘by his tongue… seduce a great troop,

and his fame will spread far beyond Europe.”

If you are familiar with the early life of Hitler, you will know he was in fact born to poor parents, and his secret weapon to gaining his millions of followers was by far the power of his speech, or his ‘tongue’. There are many others, including COVID19, the atomic bomb, the death of King Henry II and the JFK assassination.

So, What does he predict for 2024?

Well, it doesn’t look good. According to old Nosti, 2024 brings continued global strife, royal turmoil and humanitarian disaster. Great. Lets dive into what exactly he says…

1. King Harry.

Starting off mild, and something that some (not all) may actually be happy about, Nostradamus predicts that Prince Harry will rise and become King, although that does seem highly unlikely at the moment!

“King of the Isles” will be “driven out by force.”

He then says that “this ruler would be usurped by “one who will have no mark of a king”. Considering Prince William is the current heir, that would mean Prince Harry is the UK’s future king. Queen Megan is sure to arrive too then in that case? Oh wow.

2. A red war.

Ok, so, we are all hailing King Harry, but wait, now he has to lead us into war. With who you ask? Oh, only China, one of the biggest economies in the world. Nostradamus predicted “combat and naval battle”, and said that a “Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread.” Red, red flag, China? Or perhaps communism? Either way it doesn’t look fun.

3. A new young Pope.

With the current Pope, Pope Francis, currently being in his mid 80’s and also having some health problems, this one may not seem so unlikely. Nostradamus said in one of his predictions that due to old age, the Pope will be replaced by a new younger Pope in 2024.

“Through the death of the very old Pontiff. A Roman of good age will be elected,” he stated.

Whilst the arrival of a younger, more vigorous Pope may seem like a good thing, Nostradamus also goes on to say that the new leader will “weaken his see”, The exact meaning of this is not so clear, but surely a ‘weaker’ Pope is never ideal.

4. Further climate disaster

Finally, Nostradamus also predicts that our poor mother Earth will suffer even more at human hands.

“The dry earth will grow more parched / And there will be great floods when it is seen,” he wrote. Also predicting world hunger among these extreme weather events, saying that “very great famine through pestiferous wave,” to be precise.

Well, 2024 seems like it will be a cheery year, and perhaps this gives reason to let yourself have an extra glass or two of cava this Christmas, along with a whole box of Ferrero Rocher. I mean, why not? Soon there’ll be no food and all will be left in the hands of Prince Harry to save the world. What could go wrong?

However, as much as one can jest, it is essential to note that the writings of Nostradamus, particularly the ones in “Les Prophéties,” are written in a cryptic and metaphorical style that is open to varied interpretations. Many of his quatrains are deliberately vague and can be applied to a number of events. For now, all we can do is sit back and see.