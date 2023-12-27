Public Transport: Show Respect For Fellow Passengers

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 9:15
Mallorca TIB public transport.
Credit: tibmallorca/Instagram.com
The Mallorca Transport Consortium (CTM) has launched its ‘Move in line with civility’ campaign this week.
The Campaign aims to foster civic behaviour and harmonious coexistence on public transport. This initiative comes as an increasing number of passengers opt for the TIB network’s buses, trains, and metro services.
With the rising demand, the importance of courteous and respectful behaviour is more critical than ever.
The campaign highlights basic principles of communal living, emphasising respect towards drivers and fellow passengers, offering seats to those in greater need, queuing orderly for buses, and enjoying music without disturbing others.
Passengers are also encouraged to treat public transport vehicles with the same care as they would their own property.
Utilising simple yet effective messages and visuals, the campaign seeks to engage travellers through social media and graphic media across the transport network.
It is a dynamic initiative, adapting its messages to various situations that may arise throughout the year. The CTM’s effort underlines the collective responsibility to maintain a pleasant and respectful public transport environment for all.
