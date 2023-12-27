Puerto Banus Fire is possible arson

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 12:17

Fire in Puerto Banus Photo: Twitter X / @niporwifi

Fire broke out in a restaurant in the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banus in the early hours of this morning, emergency services received the first call around 6am and so far there are no reports of any injuries.

Flames are seen shooting out from inside the premises in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) and reported by El Español.

Despite the shocking images, there is no evidence of any injuries, although the building has been completely burnt, according to the fire brigade. The fire appears to have broken out in a Colombian restaurant called Sabor Latino Puerto Banús, located in the Avenida de las Naciones Unidas.

Arson attack

The same shopping centre was already the target of a shooting this summer, so it’s possible this latest incident is an arson attack linked to criminal organisations in an ongoing feud.

Coincidentally, fire also broke out in a car dealership near the area a couple of hours earlier, although in this case the damage was only to the front of the premises. The fire brigade and police will continue to investigate.