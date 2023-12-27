Trending:

Recapturing Cultural Heritage: Benidorm Unveils Restored Mosaic Masterpiece

By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 14:17

Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

Benidorm City Council has premiered Gaston Castello’s mural, recently restored and now visible on the main façade of the Boca del Calvari Museum, facing Calle Tomas Ortuño.

The mosaic, created by Alicante artist Gaston Castello and composed of dozens of tesserae covering 15 square metres, originally adorned the old Municipal Market’s wall.

It was removed two decades ago during the market’s renovation.

After years in storage, the mosaic has been restored and placed near its original location.

The installation was supervised by Rafael Ramos, the restoration expert who prepared the mosaic for storage two decades ago.

The work concluded with the placement of a protective glass to shield the mosaic from weather conditions.

The restoration ensures that residents and visitors can once again enjoy this significant and sentimental piece of heritage.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

