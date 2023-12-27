By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:29
Rediscover Splendour: Cervera's 'La Caridad' on Display After Restoration. Image: Ayuntamiento de Denia
The painting La Caridad, The Charity, by Domingo Llorens Cervera is now on display to the public at the Ethnological Museum of Denia (Calle Cavallers, 1).
After a meticulous restoration process that has restored the work to its original splendour, the painting can be visited every day from 10:00.AM until 1:00.PM.
Additionally, the Archeology and Museums area has scheduled a guided tour, offering insights into the artist, his era, and the restoration process.
The visit will take place Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at midday.
Prior registration is required and can be done in person at the Museum or by calling (+34) 96 642 02 60.
“La Caridad” arrived at the Ethnological Museum in March 2018.
The acquisition process involved locating the painting, bidding for auction, and obtaining the oil painting by Domingo Llorens Cervera, a significant work in his career as a painter.
The painting depicts a theme popular among the 19th-century bourgeoisie: the depiction of poverty and acts of charity.
