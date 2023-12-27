Rescue In Alicante Ends Two-Day Kidnap Ordeal

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 16:57

Kidnappers arrested. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A young man’s life was left hanging in the balance while he was held captive for two days in Alicante.

The Guardia Civil recently undertook a dramatic rescue procedure, dubbed ‘Operation Ejani,’ in which they effected the release of a 24-year-old individual who endured a harrowing two-day kidnapping in Calpe, Alicante. On a chilling note, the kidnappers had demanded a staggering €100,000 ransom in exchange for his life.

The Tense Countdown Begins

The report, published on Wednesday, December 27, revealed how the ordeal unfolded when the Guardia Civil was alerted to the kidnapping.

The victim’s partner had received a distressing video call from the kidnappers, who chillingly demonstrated their control over the victim’s life.

The call was not just proof that they held the victim, but a warning from the kidnappers in which they delivered their ultimatum: Deliver €100,000 within 48 hours or face the victim’s death.

A Race Against Time

In response to the dire situation, the Guardia Civil swiftly initiated an investigation. Their efforts revealed the victim was being held in a residence in Calpe.

As the kidnappers’ deadline loomed, the agents made their decisive move, storming the house. There, they found the victim alive and unharmed which came as a huge relief amidst the life-threatening circumstances.

Apprehending The Culprits

During the search, the Guardia Civil apprehended three suspects on the premises, discovering several knives which had been used to intimidate the victim.

Shortly afterwards, two additional suspects were arrested near the house who were found hiding in a van. The five detainees now face kidnapping charges and have been presented before the Investigative Court No. 2 of Denia. The court ordered their release, albeit under strict precautionary measures.

The Vital Role Of Prompt Reporting

This incident underscores the Guardia Civil’s emphasis on the crucial importance of reporting such crimes immediately.

They advise keeping communication lines open for potential contact from kidnappers, urging calm and a strategic approach in dealing with such demands.

In situations as perilous as this, the Guardia Civil’s expertise and quick action can make the difference between life and death. Their successful intervention in this case not only saved a life but also brought the perpetrators to justice, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to public safety.