Rincón de la Victoria Honors First Anniversary of Villa Antiopa

Celebrating Roman heritage
RINCÓN de la Victoria marks the first anniversary of Villa Antiopa with an array of celebratory events. Mayor Francisco Salado, joined by councillors, unveiled the commemorative program, featuring open days, free workshops for all ages, and exclusive school visits. Expressing delight at the overwhelming response to the site’s inaugural year, Salado praised Villa Antiopa’s swift Quality Q certification and its significance in Rincón de la Victoria’s historical heritage.
Since its launch in December 2022, over 18,000 visitors—spanning national and international guests—have explored the Roman villa, attracting attention from media, scholars, and cultural icons.
The anniversary celebration kicked off recently with free entry for all, continuing throughout the week. Children’s mosaic workshops and ‘Lucerna Molding’ sessions offer engaging experiences, while adult workshops delve into Roman cuisine and historical gastronomy.
