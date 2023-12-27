By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 19:19
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Chuyko
THE recent inauguration of Tramo 2 (2nd section) of the Senda Litoral, a vital coastal pathway in Axarquía, marked a milestone in inter-municipal connectivity. Officials including Jesús Lupiáñez, Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, and Francisco Salado, President of the Diputación and Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, gathered to celebrate its completion.
This segment, linking Benajarafe, Chilches, and Rincón de la Victoria, is part of a broader route connecting Vélez-Málaga and Rincón.
The project, funded with €1.3 million from the Diputación de Málaga, showcases a nearly 1,200-metre stretch with an investment of €486,752.99. Leaders praised the effort, acknowledging its positive impact on tourism and local residents’ convenience. They highlighted the fufulfillmentf a long-standing community request, emphasising the conversion of once hazardous areas into safe and appealing spaces.
Jesús Lupiáñez affirmed his administration’s commitment to extending the Senda Litoral across Vélez-Málaga, while officials stressed the newfound safety and enhanced quality of life for residents. The completion of this segment highlights the significant strides made in bolstering infrastructure and fostering communal connectivity throughout the region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
