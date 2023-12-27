By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 19:19

Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Chuyko

THE recent inauguration of Tramo 2 (2nd section) of the Senda Litoral, a vital coastal pathway in Axarquía, marked a milestone in inter-municipal connectivity. Officials including Jesús Lupiáñez, Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, and Francisco Salado, President of the Diputación and Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, gathered to celebrate its completion.

Investment and Impact: Funding Details

This segment, linking Benajarafe, Chilches, and Rincón de la Victoria, is part of a broader route connecting Vélez-Málaga and Rincón.

The project, funded with €1.3 million from the Diputación de Málaga, showcases a nearly 1,200-metre stretch with an investment of €486,752.99. Leaders praised the effort, acknowledging its positive impact on tourism and local residents’ convenience. They highlighted the fufulfillmentf a long-standing community request, emphasising the conversion of once hazardous areas into safe and appealing spaces.

Empowering Residents: Enhanced Quality of Life

Jesús Lupiáñez affirmed his administration’s commitment to extending the Senda Litoral across Vélez-Málaga, while officials stressed the newfound safety and enhanced quality of life for residents. The completion of this segment highlights the significant strides made in bolstering infrastructure and fostering communal connectivity throughout the region.

