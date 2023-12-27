Spanish Government’s IVA Changes

By Linda Hall •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:32
ELECTRICITY: Spain’s IVA value-added tax will rise to 10 per cent in January
Photo credit: CC/Z22
THE Spanish government is increasing the 5 per cent value-added IVA tax on electricity to 10 per cent.
This reduction from 21 to 5 per cent, introduced to tackle inflation and spiralling energy costs following the Ukraine invasion, was due to end on December 31.
It is now scheduled to continue throughout 2024, although IVA on other fuel prices will rise progressively, with gas at 10 per cent until the end of 2024’s first quarter, after which it will gradually return to 21 per cent.
Basic foodstuffs like milk, bread, eggs, cheese, pulses and vegetables will remain IVA-free, with the current 5 per cent for cooking oils and pasta unchanged.
Public transport subsidies will continue, with free Renfe local and regional trains available under the same conditions as at present.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
