Support For King Felipe’s Christmas Speech

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 8:12

King Felipe's Christmas Speech. Credit: Casa Real/X

Marga Prohens, President of the Government of Mallorca, has publicly endorsed King Felipe VI’s Christmas Eve message via social media.

The King firmly defended the Spanish Constitution, emphasising its critical role in ensuring democracy, freedom, and lawful governance in Spain.

Prohens praised the King’s words: ‘Clear and crisp the message from His Majesty the King for Christmas.’ She highlighted his message that without adherence to the Constitution, Spain would lack democracy, freedom, and peaceful coexistence.

Prohens stated, quoted the king’s words: ‘Outside respect for the Constitution, there is no democracy or coexistence possible; there are no freedoms but imposition; there is no law, but arbitrariness. Outside of the Constitution, there is no Spain in peace and freedom.’

Echoing Prohens’ sentiments, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of the Popular Party, reinforced the importance of the Constitution as the cornerstone of societal harmony and a secure future. He resonated with the King’s message, emphasising the monarchy’s commitment to the constitutional framework.

This united stance by Prohens and Feijóo reflects a Mallorca-centric perspective, recognising the island’s integral role in the broader Spanish context, and its alignment with constitutional values and democratic principles.