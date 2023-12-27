The Harbour Festive Lunch

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 13:49

A festive feast of fun!

OVERLOOKING the boats of the Puerto Deportivo in Marbella stands the The Harbour Bar & Restaurant, an elegant and friendly establishment located on the first floor of the Real Club Maritimo.

On Friday December 22, Euro Weekly News visited their Festive Lunch, an event that they had hosted a number of times throughout the Christmas week.

As guests arrived at the entrance, the level of decorations were clearly supreme, with four life size ‘Nutcracker’ Soldiers standing tall, guiding the way into this Christmas delight. As the sun reflected off the tinsel and the holiday music played throughout the room, one could not help but suddenly feel in the festive spirit, as even the staff were dressed to the theme, dancing and laughing, all in great spirits.

Families began to arrive, all in festive wear, and the children excitedly looked around, with eyes darting from one decoration to the next. EWN spoke to the Bradshaw family, who looked lovely and told us that “this is our second time coming, it somehow looks even better this year! The kids love it.”

Everyone began to take their seats, as the three courses started to be brought out. Guests were offered a selection of starters, including warm sticky pork belly salad, chicken mushroom and ham vol-au-vent and a hearty cream of asparagus and broccoli soup with pesto oil. Then came the mains, many opted for the traditional Christmas roast turkey, with others opting for a typical Spanish sea bream, or the tagliatelle with asparagus, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cream sauce.

After the sweet finale of the food, with desserts that included brandy flamed Christmas pudding and apple and raisin crumble, a special guest arrived, the one and only Santa Claus! The children in attendance squealed with delight and quickly dashed to greet St Nick, giving him hugs and excitedly explaining what they would like for Christmas! An extra surprise was to follow, with none other than Mickey and Minnie mouse making their entrance, and dancing with the children! All three beloved characters then took to their seats and one by one the young diners took turns to sit on their knees, take photos with them and offer their Christmas wish lists!

A brilliant time was had by all at this festive feast with the stunning backdrop of the sparkling sea. Guests left full of delicious food and magical memories, with many declaring they would definitely be back again next year!

The Harbour will be hosting one final party of 2024, their famous New Year’s Eve celebration. There will be two fantastic entertainment shows for guests to enjoy, as well as a luxury three course menu. Some of the fabulous food on offer will include warm king crab, prawn and potato, panko coated fish cake for a starter, or gnocchi, Chanterelle mushrooms with parmesan and truffle cream sauce. For mains there are many delicious dishes to choose from, with a succulent Galician fillet steak, rigatoni with king scallops, jumbo prawns pil pil, lobster bisque and a hint of chilli, or alternatively for vegetarians, asparagus, pea and baby spinach risotto. A medley of desserts will then be available for diners to enjoy, with Belgian chocolate and salted caramel tart, brandy snap basket, Bailey’s ice cream and dried raspberries. There will also be a cheese plate for the table alongside a selection of crackers and homemade chutneys.

Bookings are currently still available, so to join in on this fantastic final fling, phone them on +34 952 86 55 34 or visit their Facebook/website to see the full menu for the day.