TikTok Sensation: Axarquía’s Horse Whisperer

Horse Whisperer TikTok sensation
Image: TikTok/ mgalvvez
MARÍA Gálvez, a 27-year-old residing in Cala del Moral, whose passion for horses has captured the hearts of over 30,000 followers on TikTok. Her viral videos, amassing millions of views, showcase her unique talent as a horse trainer, making her the youngest and most prominent horse whisperer in Axarquía.
Gálvez’s journey began with a pony gifted by her father, evolving into an unwavering dedication to equine care and training. Her TikTok presence unexpectedly flourished, drawing audiences fascinated by her natural horsemanship and the profound connection she fosters with these majestic animals.
@mgalvvez @Cuadra de Antonio @_ martaaa.29_ #horse #potros #comunicacionverbal #graciosostiktok🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ♬ sonido original – galvez
Despite her newfound fame, María remains grounded, acknowledging that her clips barely scratch the surface of the intricacies and commitment involved in her daily work. While her social media popularity has attracted brands and potential clients, María’s primary focus remains on her equine training, limiting her ability to delve into additional collaborations or commercial ventures. She sees herself as unique in her approach but holds a deep respect for her peers, cherishing the vibrant equestrian community both locally and nationally.
