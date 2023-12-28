2023 Spanish Drought Cost €2.1 Billion

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 9:32

Extreme drought in Spain. Credit: Quintanilla/Shutterstock.com

THIS year, Spain experienced one of its most severe droughts, the ninth most expensive climate disaster in the world per capita in 2023, it cost €45.5 per Spaniard

Devastating Drought: A National Burden

This environmental tragedy incurred a staggering total expense exceeding €2.1 billion. The annual report by Christian Aid, an international development organization, highlights this.

It emphasises the grave, direct impact of climate change on populations, detailing the financial strain of the top 20 climate catastrophes globally, including cyclones, floods, and fires.

Calculating Costs

Christian Aid typically computes costs by dividing the damage from disasters like fires, floods, and droughts by the population in the impacted areas.

However, some events defy calculation. The September floods in Libya, for instance, claimed about 11,000 lives in Derna and resulted in ‘incalculable’ damage. Here, the cost was estimated at €95.6 per person, considering the required humanitarian aid.

Regional Impact: Catalonia and Beyond

The focus on Spain’s drought, uniquely categorised in the report, reveals the regional variations of this crisis. Although the report is specific to April in Catalonia, where consumption restrictions were imposed in 22 localities, the calculation encompasses all Spaniards.

Throughout 2023, Spain grappled with high temperatures and water scarcity, such as unusually high temperatures that caused 38.8 degrees to be recorded at the Cordoba airport on April 26. The lack of water generally affected agricultural production, the olive harvest for example and an even bigger impact to wheat and rye.

The government’s response involved a €2.1 billion aid package for water supply and farming support, equating to a per capita cost of around €45.5.

Global Context: Spain Among the Most Affected

Spain’s drought stands out in a list led by Hawaii’s August fires, which cost Hawaiians €3,700 per person. This comparison underscores the varied impact of climate disasters around the world. Spain’s position in the list is a shocking reminder of the escalating economic toll of climate change.