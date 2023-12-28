By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 8:33

A Fusion of Sport, Festivities, and Family Fun as L'Alfas Welcomes Inaugural Race. Image: Ayuntamiento de l’Alfas del Pi.

On December 30 at 11:00 AM, the inaugural San Silvestre race will take place in l’Alfas del Pi, combining sports and festivities.

The first San Silvestre will feature a 4-kilometre route that will pass through the vicinity of the municipal sports centre, with both the start and finish in the adult category taking place at the athletics track.

Children’s races are also planned to make the event a family-friendly initiative.

Marcela Talero, the president of the festival commission, highlighted that the event will also include a free Zumba class from midday until 1:00.PM and a bar, offering food and drinks at bargain prices providing sandwiches, waffles, popcorn, and broth with meatballs as the main dish of the day.

Trophies will be awarded to the top 15 finishers in the adult category, medals for all child participants, and prizes for the best individual and group costumes.

Registration will take place at the Pau Gasol Pavilion on December 28, and 29, from 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

The registration fee for adults is €5 and will include a drink and sandwich after the race, children’s registration is free.