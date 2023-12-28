A New Year’s Message for Readers:

By EWN • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 15:52

Dear Reader

AS we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the dawn of 2024, it’s impossible to ignore the trials and tribulations that marked the past year. 2023 was a year of unrest, unhappiness, and pain for many around the world. In these challenging times, most of us living in adopted lands do not discriminate based on country or religion; we simply witness the pain and suffering that surrounds us. Our collective hope for 2024 is that it brings the greatest gift humanity can offer one another: peace, free from conflict and war.

Another significant issue that has been amplified in recent times is loneliness. Many of us find ourselves in new countries, with language skills and cultural knowledge, but lacking extended family and deep friendships forged over a lifetime of occasions and happenings. In an era dominated by online interactions, from shopping to banking, cultivating meaningful friendships has become increasingly challenging, pushing loneliness to epidemic levels.

I, too, have experienced the depths of loneliness recently. My life partner, my best friend, my soul mate, Steven, fell ill, leaving me to navigate the holiday season alone. Christmas Day, once filled with joy and celebration, became a sombre reminder of his absence. The world seemed colourless, the finest food tasted bland, and even the music I loved couldn’t lift my spirits or get my toes tapping. Loneliness enveloped me, and I gained a profound understanding of what many of my readers endure.

Yet, one of the reasons I cherish living in Spain is the strong sense of community that surrounds us all. There are numerous organisations and social groups filled with kind-hearted people who strive to combat loneliness. However we can all do more – we can can all play a part in this effort. We can visit a neighbour for a cup of tea, strike up conversations in unexpected places, and put down our phones to engage with others.

If you haven’t made a New Year’s resolution yet, let’s make one together: let’s step out of our front doors, smile at strangers – let’s make it at least five people every day, and start a conversation with one person we don’t know yet. Imagine if we all took a moment to slow down and connect – it would be marvellous.

Obviously we believe in the value of community newspapers, especially the Euro Weekly News but we respect every community newspaper that keeps us connected and informed about our surroundings, local charities, and social clubs. Even in this digital age, nothing beats the feeling of picking up your newspaper every Thursday. It’s ‘the people’s paper’ for a reason. So in this coming year let’s transform this community into the ‘chattering, caring coast’.

A coast where people come to live as strangers within us but become friends with ease – let’s make this our mission to assist this integration with ease. Therefore in closing 2023 let’s unite in our prayers for world peace and an end to suffering. But more than that, let’s commit ourselves to eradicating the pandemic of loneliness, often exacerbated by our virtual world. Let’s become a community where caring and conversation reign, a place where we’d all love to live.

Here’s to a hopeful and joyous 2024, and a heartfelt wish for Mr E’s speedy recovery who i am missing dearly, but I now know the true value of the support given by our community during these trying times.

THANK YOU

Happy New Year, and let’s be the change we wish to see in the world.