Axarquía Region Deals with Severe Telecom Outage During Holidays

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:18
Axarquía Disconnected this Holiday Season
Image: Shutterstock/ FellowNeko
FOR several days over Christmas residents across various parts of the Axarquía region have been dealing with a severe telecommunications outage. This disruption has left them without a landline or mobile phone services, ATMs, or internet. Representatives from different telecom companies have indicated that resolving this incident may take several more days, prolonging the inconvenience.
This absence also means the unavailability of tele-assistance services crucial for many elderly and dependent individuals. Despite persistent calls to telecom providers to rectify the problem, residents have been informed that a resolution might not come until the beginning of the following week.
Almáchar’s Town Hall has actively engaged with Movistar, conveying the communal distress caused by this outage. They empathetically acknowledge the adversity faced by locals—limited access to ATMs, challenges for seniors reliant on assistance, and children on holiday without internet access. Encouraging residents to persistently report individual cases while they continue their institutional efforts, they strive for a swift resolution.
The impact of this telecommunication breakdown resonates beyond inconvenience, deeply affecting connections over the holidays. Residents endure a Christmas marked by isolation and a lack of connectivity, hoping for a prompt resolution to restore normalcy and connectivity within their communities.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.