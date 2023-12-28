Axarquía Region Deals with Severe Telecom Outage During Holidays

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:18

Axarquía Disconnected this Holiday Season Image: Shutterstock/ FellowNeko

FOR several days over Christmas residents across various parts of the Axarquía region have been dealing with a severe telecommunications outage. This disruption has left them without a landline or mobile phone services, ATMs, or internet. Representatives from different telecom companies have indicated that resolving this incident may take several more days, prolonging the inconvenience.

Elderly and Dependent Struggle without Tele-Assistance

This absence also means the unavailability of tele-assistance services crucial for many elderly and dependent individuals. Despite persistent calls to telecom providers to rectify the problem, residents have been informed that a resolution might not come until the beginning of the following week.

Almáchar’s Efforts in Addressing Telecom Outage

Almáchar’s Town Hall has actively engaged with Movistar, conveying the communal distress caused by this outage. They empathetically acknowledge the adversity faced by locals—limited access to ATMs, challenges for seniors reliant on assistance, and children on holiday without internet access. Encouraging residents to persistently report individual cases while they continue their institutional efforts, they strive for a swift resolution.

Isolation and Connectivity Challenges for Residents

The impact of this telecommunication breakdown resonates beyond inconvenience, deeply affecting connections over the holidays. Residents endure a Christmas marked by isolation and a lack of connectivity, hoping for a prompt resolution to restore normalcy and connectivity within their communities.

