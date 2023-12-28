Trending:

Benidorm Tourism Aims for a Record-Breaking End to the Year

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 13:49

The tourism sector in Benidorm is gearing up for a year of records.

The main goal was to surpass rates achieved in 2019, which was considered the best year in its history before the pandemic.

Benidorm, in particular, has experienced high early reservation rates for New Year’s Eve, with 90.2 per cent of reservations already confirmed.

Hotels in the area are expected to reach full capacity, and the hospitality industry is anticipated to face difficulties in accommodating unbooked guests.

The successful year underscores the resilience of tourism in Benidorm.

