By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 13:49
Benidorm Tourism Aims for A Record-Breaking End To The Year. Image: Visit Benidorm.
The tourism sector in Benidorm is gearing up for a year of records.
The main goal was to surpass rates achieved in 2019, which was considered the best year in its history before the pandemic.
Benidorm, in particular, has experienced high early reservation rates for New Year’s Eve, with 90.2 per cent of reservations already confirmed.
Hotels in the area are expected to reach full capacity, and the hospitality industry is anticipated to face difficulties in accommodating unbooked guests.
The successful year underscores the resilience of tourism in Benidorm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.