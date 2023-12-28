Cartagena’s Push to Protect the Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 17:12

Restoring nature's balance to the Mar Menor Image: Cartagena.es

EFFORTS to safeguard the Mar Menor from mining pollution in Cartagena’s El Lirio reservoir are underway. Mayor Noelia Arroyo praised the project, emphasising its aim to prevent heavy metal seepage into the Mar Menor.

Project Overview and Objectives

It started in May and is scheduled for completion by 2024, the initiative involves sealing the reservoir, implementing a new drainage system, and reforesting an area approximately the size of eight football fields.

Key phases, including access to sludge deposits and stabilisation, have been completed. The regional government invested €1,653,419.53, covering 30 per cent of expenses, while the Ministry granted €4 million to cover the remainder.

Governmental Investment and Funding Allocation

Besides this, Cartagena’s municipal projects, surpassing €4.5 million, focus on combatting mining and urban discharges. Notable among these are the Los Belones urban drainage and the Cabezo Ventura re-naturalization projects. Moreover, a substantial €3.5 million initiative targets the modernisation of the sanitation network encircling the Mar Menor, with 13 approved projects presently in progress, ensuring protection against potential leaks.

