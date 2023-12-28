Costa Blanca North: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 15:03

Gandia's Roís de Corella skatepark bowl is now a reality! Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia

Now A Reality



Gandia’s Roís de Corella skatepark bowl is now a reality! The 10,600-square-foot space features three skateboarding areas of different difficulties, an adventure castle, an exercise space, and pétanque tracks for seniors. Additionally, the entrance has undergone urban and landscape adaptation with more greenery, and SmartCity cameras have been installed.

Domestic Tourism



Regarding domestic tourism, an estimated 6.3 million visitors travelled to the province of Alicante during the first three quarters of 2023, with an average stay of 5.3 days and a spending estimate of around €748M. The primary sources of domestic tourists were Madrid (1.8 million), the Valencian Community itself (1.4 million), and Murcia (1.01 million).

Park and Ride



In a bid to alleviate parking problems that currently exist in the neighbourhoods of La Vila Joiosa, the Council has come up with a solution. The Council is currently searching for a great location to purchase where they can offer residents and visitors a free park-and-ride service.

Best Technology



Calpe City Council closes the year 2023 by taking stock of the main works carried out, underway, and forecasted in terms of water, which amounts to more than €3.5M, a historic investment figure. This investment will allow the implementation of the best technology on the market in the entire drinking water system.

Safer Streets



In a bid to improve safety and avoid accidents, Benidorm City Council has decided to expand the areas that prohibit the circulation of bicycles and electric scooters on the pedestrian streets of the city. The move follows requests made by residents who ask for more control over how these types of vehicles circulate.

Blood Drive

Thirty supportive people donated blood at the El Cirer Social Hall in La Nucia last in the eighteenth blood drive of 2023. The Department of Health confirmed, “Every Drop Counts and that by a blood donation, we can save lives.” The next donation will be on January 4.

Stay Safe

Security measures have been stepped up a notch during the Christmas season in the province of Alicante.

More than 1,300 police agents from the National Police and the Guardia Civil will be part of the special security operation which will run until Three Kings’ Day on January 6.

The operation aims to enhance security in areas with significant overcrowding, particularly in commercial zones, and around public transport infrastructure.

Approximately a thousand National Police agents will be on duty in the province, with an additional 330 Guardia Civil police agents reinforcing daily efforts to ensure the safety of commercial activities and residents during the festive season.

Harmonious Start

Benidorm is set to welcome the year 2024 with a special New Year’s Day concert performed by the Musical Union Symphony Orchestra, directed by Rafa Gómez, and featuring soprano Marlene Aquino.

The concert will take place on January 1 at 7:00.PM at the Cultural Centre in Benidorm and is free of charge, but attendees must obtain invitations.

Interested parties can collect their invitations for free at the offices of the Department of Culture on December 29 from 10:00.AM until 1:00.PM.

Each person can collect a maximum of two invitations.

The concert program includes pieces by famous composers related to New Year’s celebrations, as well as works by internationally renowned national figures.

Soprano Marlene Aquino will contribute her voice to make the concert even more special.

The Councilor for Culture, Jaime Jesus Perez, is encouraging residents of Benidorm to obtain their invitations, confirming: ” This event promises a magnificent concert as the best way to welcome the new year culturally.”