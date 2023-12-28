By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 17:08

Countdown to Fun: Join Church Bar's New Year's Eve Party in Albir. Image: Boontoom Sae-Kor / Shutterstock.com.

Are you looking for a fun way to see in the new year in Albir?

Head to the Church Bar and Bistro for a spectacular New Year’s Eve Party, featuring an evening of homemade cuisine, live music celebrations synchronised with both UK and Spanish times, and much more.

Entertainment kicks off at 9:00 PM with Steve the Breeze. Indulge in a musical journey spanning folk, rock, country, blues, and more, all delivered with a distinctive Celtic twist.

While entry is free, securing your spot is a must, so be sure to book your table in advance.

For additional details and reservations, visit the Church Bar at Camí Vell d’Altea, 26, 03581 L’Albir.

Alternatively, you can reach the bar and bistro at (+34) 610 12 92 86.