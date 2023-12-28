By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 10:39

Countdown to Fun: Secure Your Spot at l'Alfàs New Year's Eve Party. Image: Romolo Tavani / Shutterstock.com

On December 31, l’Alfàs del Pi Council is organising a Great New Year’s Eve Party in the municipal tent.

The party is set to follow the New Year’s celebration in Plaza Mayor with cava, grapes, and party favours.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, and those purchased in advance cost €10, including a free welcome drink.

At the box office, the ticket price will be €15, also with a drink included.

You can buy tickets for the Great New Year’s Eve Party in advance at various locations, including El Cafenet de Laura, Septimo Arte, Cafeteria Royal, Kasbrane, El Raspallo, El Ventorrillo, Ca Pepi, Com a casa, Cafeteria Albeniz, Peluquería Bonoso, and through the Commission of Fiestas, whose Instagram profile is @majorals2024.lalfas.