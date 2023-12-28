Did giants once roam the south of Spain?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 17:29

Giants play in Cabo de Gata Credit: Shutterstock/1834212274

THEY are the beings of myths, legends, and actually quite a few religious stories.

But, did giants really roam the Earth once upon a time, and if so, was right here in Almeria a part of their stomping ground?

There have long since been many tales from Andalucia based on the mythology of the Atlantes and the Titans, giant races who apparently inhabited and shaped this Latin land in times long past. One part of the landscape that aids to these stories are the region’s megalithic formations that can be found in many places.

One such place is situated on the beaches near Cabo de Gata, with its megalithic rock formations that obtrude dramatically out of the sea. Legend has it that these giant pieces of stone were once used as weapons in an angry battle between two furious giants, who broke off pieces of mountain and hurled them at each other in a fit of rage.

Another site that is said to echo the ancient cries of giants are the fortresses and megalithic necropolis of Los Millares, located in the district of Santa Fe de Mondujar. This site features huge graves or ‘dolmens’ that are recognised as burial sites, but are far larger than any human that has been recorded in history. The site in its entirety is massive, and legends of the area tell of a giant who was hunted down and killed, after which his body was turned into stone. This stony body was then used to create the vast amounts of walls and structures, some of which still stand today.

Whether this is a forgotten and forbidden history, or just the makings of myths, one thing is for sure, Almeria is a region of beauty, history, and captivating legends.