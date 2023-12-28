By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 8:39
Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja Anticipates a Record 428 Participants from 23 Countries. Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja
Torrevieja’s Nautical Club is proud to announce the 16th Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja scheduled between January 24 and 28.
The event has reached its full capacity with 428 Optimist class sails expected to participate.
Taking place at the Real Club Nautico de Torrevieja, the event is a part of the international Spanish circuit known as the Optimist Excellence Cup.
With more than a month to go until the official start of the competition, the regatta has attracted sailors from 23 countries, making it an international benchmark.
Poland has the highest number of representatives with 49 sailors, followed by Hungary and Switzerland with 19 each. Germany, Denmark, France, and Holland are also well-represented, along with sailors from various other countries.
Spain will have 245 sailors representing almost all autonomous communities.
The Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja has gained a reputation for its high level and quality, with many sailors who have participated in the event going on to become part of Olympic teams, large sailing sports projects, or even the America’s Cup.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
