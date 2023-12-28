By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Dec 2023
Kick for a Cause: Elche Gears Up for Charity Football Match. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche / Facebook
Elche has organised the traditional charity football match between journalists from Elche and popular personalities from the city.
The event will feature two matches, one in the women’s category and another in the men’s category, and will be held on Saturday, December 30, at the Diego Quiles Football Field in the Altabix Sports Centre.
The matches are scheduled for 11:00.AM (women’s category) and midday (men’s category), and tickets can be obtained at the box office for €2 each.
All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to two charitable entities: the Association of Relatives of People with Alzheimer’s of Elche (AFAE) and the Conciénciate Foundation.
The president of AIE, Mariate Bolívar, emphasised the charitable purposes of the event and mentioned that the proceeds would support projects aimed at improving the quality of life for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias (AFAE) and emergency aid projects for families in vulnerable situations (Conciénciate Foundation).
Paco Gomez, a sports journalist from Elche participating in the event, announced that the first 100 attendees at the charity football match would receive a ticket for the next match at the Martínez Valero stadium.
The Informadores team consists of 22 players dedicated to the journalistic profession, while the male Populares team has 25 players selected from businessmen, association presidents, and politicians from Elche.
