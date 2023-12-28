By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 11:44
La Vila Joiosa Receives Prestigious Blue Trail Flag for Environmental Excellence. Image: Bandera Azul / Facebook
The Colada de Costa trail in La Vila Joiosa has now been awarded the 2024 Blue Trail Flag.
The award comes from the Environmental and Consumer Education Association (ADEAC).
This recognition is given to natural and healthy spaces that promote environmental education and sustainable enjoyment of the environment.
The trail, connecting Playa del Torres with La Cala, offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and features a circular route of approximately 8 kilometres.
In the province, several other trails have received the Blue Trail Flag, emphasising the importance of promoting eco-friendly and sustainable outdoor activities.
The Blue Paths contribute to preserving natural areas while offering opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with nature in an environmentally responsible manner.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
