Mar Menor Frolic Golf Society’s Remarkable Donation

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 8:30

: MMFGS donates €1800 to HELP Murcia Mar Menor Image: Pat Thear

THE generosity of the Mar Menor Frolic Golf Society shone through as they contributed a remarkable sum of €1800, gathered during their Charity Day on December 1.

Jill Leonard, the Captain of MMFGS, was captured in a heartfelt moment presenting the donation to Debbie, President of HELP Murcia Mar Menor, alongside Sandie, the Vice-President. This benevolent gesture signifies a strong community spirit and a commitment to supporting the invaluable work of HELP Murcia Mar Menor in assisting those in need.

