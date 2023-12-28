Mar Menor Frolic Golf Society’s Remarkable Donation

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 8:30
: MMFGS donates €1800 to HELP Murcia Mar Menor
Image: Pat Thear
THE generosity of the Mar Menor Frolic Golf Society shone through as they contributed a remarkable sum of €1800, gathered during their Charity Day on December 1.
Jill Leonard, the Captain of MMFGS, was captured in a heartfelt moment presenting the donation to Debbie, President of HELP Murcia Mar Menor, alongside Sandie, the Vice-President. This benevolent gesture signifies a strong community spirit and a commitment to supporting the invaluable work of HELP Murcia Mar Menor in assisting those in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
