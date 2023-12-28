By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 10:21

Musical Journey: Aspe Exhibition Explores the Spanish Music Scene of the 80s and 90s. Image: RáfagasExposición / Facebook

Until January 5, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy guided tours of the “Rafagas” exhibition in the Miguel Calatayud Exhibition Hall in Aspe.

These tours are led by the exhibition’s curator, Blanca Asensi Pérez.

The exhibition provides a journey through Spanish music from the 80s and 90s and explores the emergence of different musical styles, incorporating fragments of songs, video clips, and interviews.

“Ráfagas” originated in Aspe and is a travelling exhibition that showcases the significance of La Movida (The Movement) in the musical development of Spain, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.

The exhibition highlights the interconnectedness of music, politics, and social events during that period.

The guided tours, lasting 30 minutes each, are conducted in small groups of 10 or 12 people.

They are available on December 28, and 29, as well as on January 3, 4, and 5, from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM.

Interested individuals can register for the guided tours by contacting rafagasexposition@gmail.com or through the social media profiles Instagram @rafagasexposito and Facebook RáfagasExposición.