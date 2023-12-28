One of Spain’s Top Camping Spots in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Where Nature Embraces Family Image: Valle-Niza Camping

VALLE-Niza Camping, a cherished family retreat in Benjarafe, Axarquía, stands as one of Spain’s top camping spots with an enduring 80 per cent occupancy rate. Recognised among the nation’s most family-friendly campsites, by la Federación Española de Campings (FEEC) (the Spanish Camping Federation) in 2023 this establishment has evolved significantly since its inception in 1964.

Adapting to Change: Valle-Niza’s Growth Story

From its expansive beginnings to a reduced yet thriving 27,000 m² landscape, the campground’s trajectory has been marked by adaptability and growth.

The infusion of a new generation steered radical changes, expanding services and accommodations, enticing both short-term and long-term visitors. The COVID-19 era further reshaped tourism trends, with Valle-Niza serving as a refuge for stranded families and adapting swiftly to cater to evolving preferences.

Visitor Trends: Valle-Niza’s Year-Round Occupancy

Despite seasonal variations in visitor demographics, with more international residents in winter and an opposite trend in summer, Valle-Niza welcomed 11,400 visitors in 2022, maintaining an impressive 80 per cent year-round annual occupancy.

