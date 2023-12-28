One of Spain’s Top Camping Spots in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 7:00
Where Nature Embraces Family
Image: Valle-Niza Camping
VALLE-Niza Camping, a cherished family retreat in Benjarafe, Axarquía, stands as one of Spain’s top camping spots with an enduring 80 per cent occupancy rate. Recognised among the nation’s most family-friendly campsites, by la Federación Española de Campings (FEEC) (the Spanish Camping Federation) in 2023 this establishment has evolved significantly since its inception in 1964.
From its expansive beginnings to a reduced yet thriving 27,000 m² landscape, the campground’s trajectory has been marked by adaptability and growth.
The infusion of a new generation steered radical changes, expanding services and accommodations, enticing both short-term and long-term visitors. The COVID-19 era further reshaped tourism trends, with Valle-Niza serving as a refuge for stranded families and adapting swiftly to cater to evolving preferences.
Despite seasonal variations in visitor demographics, with more international residents in winter and an opposite trend in summer, Valle-Niza welcomed 11,400 visitors in 2022, maintaining an impressive 80 per cent year-round annual occupancy.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
