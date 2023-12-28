Restored Portico at Cartagena’s Roman Theatre

By Catherine McGeer •
Exploring Cartagena's Roman Theatre Gateway
PRESIDENT Fernando López Miras of the Murcia Region Government declared the public unveiling of the portico, a structure consisting of a roof supported by columns, at Cartagena‘s Roman Theatre. Guided tours, set initially for Saturdays in January and February, will showcase the restored western portico, marking the completion of the initial excavation phase.
López Miras emphasised the pride in exhibiting and conserving their heritage, envisioning its enduring appeal for tourists. Simultaneously, plans are underway to excavate and restore the central and eastern portico sections, planned for completion in 2024.
Investments exceeding €1 million, sourced from European funds, have transformed the portico’s western segment, including the addition of a viewpoint and access stairs to enhance the preserved remains’ presentation.
López Miras highlighted the Theatre’s significance as a regional emblem, solidifying their commitment to its excavation and evolution into a museum. Visitor numbers in 2023 increased to 230,258, signalling a 20 per cent increase from the previous year, positioning the site as a cultural marvel, attracting domestic and international tourists alike.
