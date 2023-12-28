By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 13:33

Revamped Cabo de Palos Sunday market! Image: Cartagena.es

THE Cartagena City Council is revamping the Cabo de Palos Sunday market, aiming to make it more appealing by adding a foodie twist. Working closely with vendors’ groups, they plan to jazz up the market, currently in a temporary spot, with a new gastronomic experience.

Belén Romero’s Strategy: Adding a Foodie Twist

Belén Romero, in charge of Commerce, Hospitality, and Consumer Affairs, spilled the beans during a council meeting. They’re making this market the first of its kind by introducing a section hosting 3 or 4 food trucks for people to grab a bite and chill out.

Vendors are on board with moving about 36 stalls to a friendlier location. This will create a space nestled in trees where the food trucks will set up. Romero believes this change will be a game-changer for both sellers and shoppers at Cabo de Palos.

Overcoming Challenges: Adapting to the Market’s Temporary Shift

Formerly at Las Dunas, the market had to shift temporarily due to redevelopment plans. The Council is all in, teaming up with groups to tackle issues that arose from this move and bring new life to the market with this tasty addition.

