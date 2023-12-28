By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:43

Ring in a Moonshine New Year at Tio Rico in Denia. Image: Moonshine Duo / Facebook

Get ready for an evening of live music and delectable Italian cuisine at Tio Rico in Denia!

Tio Rico is offering a special New Year’s Eve menu priced at only €25, and reservations are a must to secure your spot.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by Vic and Chloe of Moonshine Duo. They will serenade you with a repertoire of beloved classics, adding a special acoustic sparkle to the evening.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Netherlands New Year Fireworks Fizzle

Prepare to dance to the tunes of Simon and Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Queen, REM, and the Bee Gees, all infused with a sprinkle of Christmas magic.

Don’t miss this musical journey on Friday, December 31, with dinner starting at 8:00 PM.

To make a reservation or for more information, visit Tio Rico at Camping los Patos, Carretera Racons les Marines 33, Playa Deveses 03770 in Denia, or call (+34) 634080633.

It’s a fantastic way to welcome the new year with good food and great music!