Three Kings Spread Holiday Cheer in Benajarafe

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 8:06
Celebrating joy and kindness with the Three Kings
Image: Vélez-Málaga Town Hall
THE Three Kings made a heartwarming stop at San Faustino School in Benajarafe, marking the beginning of their journey to spread joy and gifts throughout the municipality. Prior to their grand tour, they bestowed affection, happiness, and smiles upon the students at San Faustino.
Accompanying them was Benajarafe and Chilches’ deputy mayor, Rocío Ruiz, who welcomed the Majesties with eagerness and excitement.
‘We welcome the Three Kings with open arms, hoping they bring gifts and good tidings for all children and the entire community. The children at San Faustino School radiate happiness, enthralled by the presence of the Majesties and the imminent arrival of Christmas. We hope everyone enjoys this holiday season in the best of company and under the finest conditions,’ expressed Rocío Ruiz.
The journey of the Three Kings through the municipality on January 5 awaits, but their visit to San Faustino School has already left a trail of cherished memories filled with love and joy.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
