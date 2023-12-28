Torrevieja’s Festive Spirit Shines: Winners of Window-Dressing Contest Revealed

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 17:25

Torrevieja’s Window-Dressing Contest Winner, Chantal Optician. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

If you have strolled through the streets of Torrevieja, the festive Christmas window displays would undoubtedly have caught your eye.

Have you picked a favourite?

The results of the XX Window-Dressing Contest in Torrevieja are now in.

Taking the top spot and a prize of €1,000 is Chantal Optician, while Fragata Pharmacy secures the second position with an award of €800.

Claiming the third spot and a prize of €500 is Turroneria on Calle Arques Pla.

This yearly competition, boasting a total prize pool of €5,000, was designed to inspire creativity among small and medium-sized businesses in Torrevieja, encouraging them to embellish their windows and facades with Christmas motifs.

The initiative aims to recognise and reward the efforts of local merchants in enhancing their windows, thereby elevating the visual appeal of the city.

For small businesses, this contest holds particular significance providing a platform to showcase their creativity and contribute to the holiday spirit in Torrevieja.