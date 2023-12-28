By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:53
Vertical Gandia Marathon Set to Challenge Runners on January 14. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia
Gandia’s Sports Councilor, Jesus Naveiro, has confirmed the XXII Vertical Gandia Marathon scheduled for January 14, 2024 at 8:45.AM.
The race has expanded to include a marathon covering 20.45 kilometres with a positive gradient of 1,132 metres.
The event also features the traditional Vertical KM race covering 14.7 kilometres and 1,000 meters of positive elevation, as well as a hiking event over the same distance and elevation.
Registration for the marathon is €18 until the end of January 1, 2024, and €20 starting from January 2.
For half marathon participants, the prices are €21 until the end of January 1 and €23 from January 2.
Bib numbers will be issued at the Plaza Mayor Gandia Shopping Centre on Sunday, January 12, from 4:00.PM until 9:00.PM, and on Saturday, January 13, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM. and then from 4:00.PM until 9:00.PM.
On the morning of the race, number collection can take place on Calle Parpallo (next to the Barranc de Beniopa) starting at 6:30.AM.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
