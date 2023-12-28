By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:53

Vertical Gandia Marathon Set to Challenge Runners on January 14. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia

Gandia’s Sports Councilor, Jesus Naveiro, has confirmed the XXII Vertical Gandia Marathon scheduled for January 14, 2024 at 8:45.AM.

The race has expanded to include a marathon covering 20.45 kilometres with a positive gradient of 1,132 metres.

The event also features the traditional Vertical KM race covering 14.7 kilometres and 1,000 meters of positive elevation, as well as a hiking event over the same distance and elevation.

Registration for the marathon is €18 until the end of January 1, 2024, and €20 starting from January 2.

For half marathon participants, the prices are €21 until the end of January 1 and €23 from January 2.

Bib numbers will be issued at the Plaza Mayor Gandia Shopping Centre on Sunday, January 12, from 4:00.PM until 9:00.PM, and on Saturday, January 13, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM. and then from 4:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

On the morning of the race, number collection can take place on Calle Parpallo (next to the Barranc de Beniopa) starting at 6:30.AM.