A Nordic Christmas Dip in Almuñecar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 13:13
Diving into the joy of Christmas traditions
Image: Los Nórdicos Almuñécar
ON Christmas Eve Los Nórdicos Almuñécar (The Nordics of Almuñecar) annual tradition unfolded with the cheerful Christmas swim at Chinasol Beach. The clock struck 12, signalling the commencement of this heartwarming event where everyone was welcomed with open arms.
Amidst the Mediterranean Sea’s serene backdrop, retirees and locals joyfully embraced the tradition, donning Santa hats, swimwear, and a contagious good mood. Despite being far from the snow, the sunny ambiance warmed hearts as participants swam and revelled in the festive spirit.
Greetings were sent to relatives and friends, bridging distances and spreading the joy of the season. While reminiscing about snowy Christmases in Sweden, a sense of unity and peace prevailed among all attendees. As the day unfolded, it became a testament to the enduring power of traditions in uniting communities and spreading holiday cheer to those living in a home away from home.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
