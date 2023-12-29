Ahimsa Centre for Peace Education in Vélez-Málaga Closes After 30 Years

By Catherine McGeer •
Ahimsa's Global Humanitarian Journey Comes to a Close.
FOR over 30 years, the Ahimsa Centre for Peace Education in Vélez-Málaga has been a force for good, running humanitarian projects worth €1.2 million. Recently, they unanimously decided to close after exhausting their funds on vital causes.
They’ve left a lasting impact in Sahrawi refugee camps, Cameroon, Nepal, and Kenya. Ahimsa’s focus included promoting peace education, environmental care, human rights, and women’s rights. They’ve supported education, given scholarships, and helped communities develop.
Ahimsa thanked everyone who supported their work, from aiding Sahrawi kids’ vacations to backing educators in El Salvador, Chiapas, and Tierra Nueva. In their final phase, Ahimsa funded projects in Cameroon, spending over €37,400. Since 2016, they’ve spent around €169,000 on various initiatives, aiding hurricane and earthquake victims.
Their impact is evident: nearly €500,000 in Cameroon for education, over €56,700 for Nepalese scholarships, and substantial contributions to Central America, Kenya, and Sahrawi refugees. Ahimsa’s closure marks the end of an era filled with unwavering dedication and global impact.
